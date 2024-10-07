NRW urge people to check flood risk and 'be ready' as winter approaches

Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales' Rural Affairs Correspondent reports from Merthyr Tydfil.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is encouraging people across Wales to check their flood risk online, sign up for free flood warnings and know what to do if flooding is forecast in their area this winter.

1 in 7 homes and businesses in Wales are at risk of flooding and, as the climate warms, there are warnings that the number of extreme weather events will increase.

In the 2023-24 period, Wales was hit by 12 named storms, the highest number since 2015, with last winter and autumn being particularly wet and windy.

The body is also urging those who live in areas at risk of flooding, who have not experienced flooding before, to take action now to help protect their home, possessions and family from the devastating effect of flooding in the future.

Flooding in Dolybont, West Wales. Credit: Alan Cole

NRW operate more than 400 monitoring stations across Wales provide live river level, rainfall and tidal data, all of which is used to issue flood warnings to people living or working in flood risk areas.

They issue Flood Alerts and Warnings if rivers and coasts reach levels at which flooding is possible or expected, with teams monitoring and forecasting river and sea levels around Wales 24 hours a day.

There are three levels of flood warnings:

Flood Alert - flooding is possible and most likely to impact travel, recreation land (like parks) or farmland. Be prepared to act on your flood plan, prepare a bag of essential items and monitor local river levels and flood warning service on the NRW website.

Flood Warning - expect to see flooding of homes and businesses. Take action by moving family, pets, and valuables to safety, turn off gas, electricity and water supplies and put flood protection equipment in place.

Severe Flood Warning - there is a risk of severe flooding and a risk to life. Some communities may need to be evacuated and should follow the advice of the emergency services. Call 999 if you are in immediate danger.

Jeremy Parr, head of flood and incident risk management at NRW said: “So often we hear the words, 'It won’t happen to me,' but when it comes to flooding, that mindset can have devastating consequences.

"Flooding can devastate homes, disrupt livelihoods, and leave lasting impacts on mental health and wellbeing.

“While we don’t know what the weather will bring us this winter, will we all need to be ready to take action wherever it is needed.

"As we launch our Be Flood Ready week in Wales, we’re urging everyone to take proactive steps to protect yourselves and your loved ones from that risk.

"Start by checking your flood risk on our website and, if you find you are at risk, sign up to our free flood warning service and create a flood plan.”

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Being prepared for severe weather is the best way of minimising any impacts. Just a few simple steps can help households to manage disruptive weather as much as possible and prevent short and long term impacts.

"Checking your flood risk and signing up for flood alerts as well as weather warnings is a good first step in being as prepared as possible for the impacts the weather may bring in the coming months."

