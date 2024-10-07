A teenage girl, who stabbed teachers and a pupil during a school attack in April, thought “what am I doing, stop” as she launched her attack, a court has heard.

Teachers Fiona Elias, Elizabeth Hopkin and a female pupil required hospital treatment after the stabbing at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman which sent the school into lockdown.

The 14 year-old defendant who can't be named gave evidence today at Swansea Crown Court.

She denies three counts of attempted murder after previously pleading guilty to three counts of wounding with intent and one of possession of a bladed article on school premises.

The defendant, wearing a black jumpsuit and tie, took to the witness stand and told a jury she wished she could take back what she had done.

She said: “It doesn’t feel like I did it, to be honest. (I feel) terrible, guilty.”

The girl said she did not intend to kill any of the people who were injured, and that she could not remember large parts of the incident.

Ask to describe what she remembered she added: “You can’t, it’s dark, to say the least, I remember being very hot during the incident.”

The defendant told the jury leading up to the stabbing she had no intention of hurting Ms Elias despite joking with friends about “slapping or punching” her.

Asked what she intended to do as she approached Ms Elias the defendant said she was going to “hit Ms Elias with her hands”.

In response to being questioned why she struck Ms Elias with the knife the defendant said “I’m unaware, I dont remember I’m afraid.”

The defendant replied “no” when asked if she intended to murder any of the victims in this case.

Earlier, the court heard how the defendant had been carrying knives since being in primary school.

The knife that was recovered from the scene of the attack Credit: Crown Prosecution Service

Asked by the defence barrister how often she took a knife to school the girl replied every day since she was in “Year three or four”, saying she felt “scared and worried” and used knives to self-harm.

Earlier in the trial the court heard the defendant had been found with a kitchen knife in her bag at the start of the school year in September 2023 by Ms Elias.

Explaining the incident, she said she had forgotten she had it in her possession, having used it to carve her name into a tree.

She was suspended from Ysgol Dyffryn Aman for a week but was allowed to return on the condition her father checked her school belongings each morning and removed dangerous knives from the family home.

The pupil's father failed to carry out the check on the morning of April 24th, with his daughter taking his multi-tool knife he used for fishing.

The defendant told the court she hid the multi-tool knife in her pockets and under her bed to avoid detection by her father.

Friends of the defendant told the court how she had shown them the knife on the morning of the attack and told them she “was going to do something stupid”.

CCTV released by the Crown Prosecution Service shows the day of the incident.

Following a dispute with Ms Elias, which centred around her not being allowed in a school hall during break time, the defendant launched an attack which left Ms Elias with stab wounds to her arms and hand.

Ms Hopkin intervened to try and retrieve the knife but was stabbed in the neck, the defendant then ran and stabbed a fellow pupil in the shoulder, the jury heard, while screaming “you’re next”.

CCTV played to the court showed the then 13-year-old stabbing the floor of the school hall with the multi-tool knife.

In it, the defendant can be seen interacting with Ms Elias, before lunging at her with the knife.

In evidence played to the jury, both teachers told how they thought “they would die” during the attack.

The defendant had moved to Ysgol Dyffryn Aman from another school after being the victim of bullying her father previously told the court.

He said she had been verbally and physically attacked, with eggs thrown at the family home.

The trial, which has entered its fifth day, continues.

