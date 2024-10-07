A runner has died after taking part in Sunday's Cardiff Half Marathon, organisers have confirmed.

In a statement Run 4 Wales said the runner was immediately attended to by the medical emergency team at the finish line before being taken to University Hospital of Wales, where they later passed away.

They went on to say “This is a terrible tragedy and our deepest sympathies go out to the runner’s family.

“In respect for the participant’s family at this difficult time, no further details will be released.”

Organisers said this years event in the capital was the biggest ever with more than 29,000 competing.

