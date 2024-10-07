Tributes have been paid to a 37-year-old man who died after taking part in the Cardiff Half Marathon on Sunday.

Stephen Jenkins had collapsed at the race's finish line, before being taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, where he died.

Mr Jenkins had suffered a cardiac arrest and immediately received attention from the medical emergency team, according to event organisers Run 4 Wales.

His mother and father, Karen and Dyfrig Jenkins, paid tribute to him on Monday, describing him as a "wonderful son, loving partner and wonderful father".

Stephen Jenkins grew up in Ammanford before studying Geography at Oxford University and later moving to London, where he lived with his partner Rhiannon Cole and their 18-month-old daughter Mabli.

Mr Jenkins said: “Stephen was a friend to everyone. He was very caring, very loyal and wonderful with children. He was a genuinely kind person that wore his heart on his sleeve and the glue among all his friends – he was always the one to organise someone’s birthday or a get-together.

More than 29,000 people had signed up to the event. Credit: Principality Cardiff Half

“Stephen was a keen runner and cyclist and very passionate about Welsh rugby. He and his grandfather had tickets near the halfway line at the Principality stadium – they rarely missed a game since the stadium opened.

"He was also extremely passionate about his Welsh roots and the Welsh language. Although his daughter is being brought up in Walthamstow, she can already speak some Welsh.

“Stephen was a wonderful son to us throughout all his life. He was so kind and caring. He was the best dad in the world to our granddaughter Mabli and a wonderful partner to Rhiannon.”

Matt Newman, Chief Executive of Run 4 Wales, said the organisation's thoughts were with Stephen’s family and friends.

He said: "The medical team and emergency services reacted with great speed and professionalism to his collapse at the finish line and he received specialist medical care within a minute.

“Run 4 Wales works with bereavement support charity, 2Wish, who will continue to support Stephen’s family and friends.”

