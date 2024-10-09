Ammanford school stabbing trial collapses after 'irregularity in the jury'

The trial of a 14-year-old girl accused of attempting to murder two teachers and a pupil at a school in Ammanford has collapsed.

The girl, who cannot be named because of her age, has previously admitted wounding with intent and one of possession of a bladed article on school premises after stabbing three people at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman – also known as Amman Valley School – in April this year.

She denies three counts of attempted murder and will face a retrial next year.

Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin as well as a female pupil required hospital treatment after the stabbing at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, which sent the school into lockdown.

The trial had been taking place at Swansea Crown Court this week, with the juror being sent out for deliberations on Tuesday (8 October).

Judge Paul Thomas KC discharged the jury. He said: “There has been a great irregularity in the jury which we all agree has irretrievably compromised our ability to consider this matter.

“With the greatest of possible reluctance, I will have to discharge this jury.

"The consequences of that are profound and unsatisfactory, leaving a 14 year-old girl to stand trial again in the new year".

A new trial is scheduled to begin on 27 January.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…