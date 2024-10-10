Man jailed for two years over Facebook posts that incited religious hatred

A 43-year-old man from Tonypandy has been sentenced to two years in prison for posting comments on Facebook which incited religious hatred.

Geraint Boyce, of Pleasant View, Penrhiwfer, had pleaded guilty to publishing threatening material on a Facebook account intending to stir up religious hatred, contrary to Section 29C(1) of the Public Order Act 1986, when he appeared for sentencing at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Thursday, 10 October.

Boyce had reposted an image of a mosque on Facebook with the caption "no more mosques, share if you agree", and he later posted about burning mosques down.

The court heard that the Facebook comments made by the father-of-three were brought to the attention of South Wales Police, were made on his Facebook page Boyce’s Plumbing, and were said to be clearly Islamophobic.

The prosecution in court said that Boyce’s posts were "a call to action".

One of his posts was the comment "I'm ready for war", posted on an image of a lion with a union jack and a child kneeling by it.

The posts came in the midst of disorder that broke out in parts of the UK following the knife attack at a Southport dance studio on July 29 that left three girls dead.

Boyce said he is remorseful and knows he has brought shame on himself and his family.

Sentencing, Recorder of Cardiff Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke said: "The offence is significantly aggravated by the fact that it took place during a particularly sensitive social climate.

"This offence clearly crosses the custodial threshold.

"I accept that immediate custody will have a significant harmful impact upon others, however I have come to the conclusion that appropriate punishment can only be achieved by immediate custody."