Bus crashes into parked cars at hospital car park

Two cars have been left badly damaged after a bus crashed into them in a hospital car park.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said those attending University Hospital Llandough on Friday, 11 October, should allow extra time following the incident involving parked cars in a car park on Thursday.

A Cardiff Bus vehicle suffered significant damage to its front, while two cars were damaged between "public car park one" and the multi-storey car park opposite. Nobody was injured in the incident.

In a statement, the health board said access to the car park was restricted as work continued to remove the vehicles.

They said the site is currently being assessed to ensure it is safe before reopening.

South Wales Police said they were called to a collision involving a bus and several stationary cars at Llandough Hospital. Credit: Media Wales

A spokesperson said: "Further to the incident at UHL we can confirm a bus hit a number of parked cars in the multi-storey car park. The bus has been safely removed and work is ongoing to remove the cars involved.

"We would like to thank colleagues at UHL for their calmness and professionalism while dealing with the ongoing incident and ensuring people's safety remained a priority on site. Thank you also to South Wales Fire and Rescue and South Wales Police for their swift response."

A bus crashed into parked cars at a Llandough Hospital car park. Credit: Media Wales

Retrieval of vehicles already parked was being permitted on Thursday but access to a hospital car park was limited.

A spokesperson for the hospital stated: "Access to the car park is currently restricted to new vehicles but people are able to enter to retrieve vehicles already parked inside.

"We currently have professionals on site to assess the car park and confirm it is safe to reopen. If you are planning to travel to UHL (11 October) please allow additional time for your journey. Thank you for your patience."

The bus was removed while some badly damaged cars remained at the scene. Credit: Media Wales

Meanwhile, South Wales Police said they were called to a collision involving a bus and several stationary cars at Llandough Hospital.

A spokesperson said: "(A) report was received of a collision between a bus and a number of stationary cars within the grounds of Llandough Hospital.

"There are no reports of serious injuries. The circumstances surrounding the collision are being looked into."

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "SWFRS received a call at approximately 2.37pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a bus and several cars at Cardiff and Vale NHS Trust University Hospital, Llandough.

"Crews and appliances from Penarth and Cardiff Central attended and assisted with setting up a cordon and moving vehicles to make the scene safe. The stop message was received at approximately 4.17pm."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…