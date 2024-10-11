Drug-dealing group bought Banksy artwork with money from cannabis sales

A drug-dealing group who used their ill-gotten gains to buy Banksy artwork have been sentenced in court.

Police have spent three years investigating the group, which police say used the drugs trade to fund a "lavish lifestyle", including buying three pieces of art by world-renowned street artist Banksy worth a total of around £200,000.

The artwork seized by Gwent Police include Grappling Hook, a large crucifix with hooks created in 2017 and estimated to be worth up to £210,000; a satirical portrait of the late Queen called Monkey Queen, estimated to be worth around £13,000; and the Watchtower Swing portrait.

As well as the artwork, Gwent Police say the group used the funds from their drug sales to buy designer items, a caravan, quad bikes and jet skis with an estimated value of £48,400.

The group of men and women from Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent, appeared before Newport Crown Court to be sentenced for their roles in the part in the importation, production and supply of cannabis on Friday, 11 October.

Christopher Scrivens, 37, was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to the importation of and conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Six others were sentenced for a range of offences which include being concerned in the production of a class B drug, conspiracy to supply a class B drug and possession of criminal property.

They were handed community orders and will have to complete unpaid work, while an eighth defendant, Rebecca Mills, will be sentenced at a later date.

The Banksy artwork is due to be part of a Proceeds of Crime Act process in the coming months.

Monkey Queen was another one of the Banksy pieces which was purchased. Pictured is a limited edition print. Credit: PA Images

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Preston, of Gwent Police, said: "This is a particularly complex case, where the defendants have attempted to hide the proceeds of their crimes in extravagant items of clothing, vehicles, and artwork.

"I'd like to thank all the officers and staff within Gwent Police for their hard work to bring these defendants before the courts and ensure thousands of pounds of criminal assets have been seized.

"Taking away the assets that criminals have purchased through crime sends the message that crime does not pay.

"Drug dealers cause misery to our communities; they have no consideration for the distress and fear they cause, and we will continue to target anyone intent on causing our neighbourhoods harm."

He said members of the public play a "vital role in helping us tackle drug dealing", adding: "I would urge anyone with any concerns or information about drug use or supply in your community to get in contact. You can report information, via our website, by calling 101 or direct messaging us on social media."

