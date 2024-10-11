Plaid Cymru pledge NHS 'rebirth' as part of 'a healthier, wealthier Wales'

A Plaid Cymru government would prioritise preventative health measures as part of a "rebirth" of the NHS, according to the party's leader.

Rhun ap Iorwerth MS will tell party members gathering at their autumn conference in Cardiff today that "short-term thinking" from the Labour-led Welsh Government would bring "long-term pain".

The party is celebrating gaining two new MPs in July's UK General Election and hoping momentum will continue in the run-up to the Senedd election in 2026.

In his keynote speech later today, Mr ap Iorwerth will pledge to ensure the NHS is fit for the future.

"My government will not consider issues in isolation," he will say.

"Silo working helps no one when one decision so often affects another.

"Unlocking our economic potential will need major improvements in education attainment, but another bedrock of a healthy economy is a well Wales – its people active in body and mind.

"This year, as waiting lists grew – Labour for some inexplicable reason cut the amount it spends on preventative health policies.

"Friends, this is short-term thinking with long-term pain guaranteed. It feeds the problem as opposed to solving it, putting further pressure on front line staff, filling our hospitals with ever sicker patients.

"Plaid Cymru will reverse the thinking, it’s something I’m determined to do , ensuring the NHS is fit for its centenary celebrations and beyond."

The Ynys Môn MS will set out his plans for economy, education and health, including a pledge to increase spending on preventative health measures and the creation of a new minister for public health.

Rhun ap Iorwerth has represented Ynys Môn since 2013. Credit: Senedd TV

"For too long, Labour’s priority has been managing people’s pain but I want to keep people healthy and I can announce that in the first 100 days of a Plaid Cymru government we will bring forward a new budget – based on the principles of a healthier, wealthier Wales – with a promise that spending on preventative health measures will increase every year," he will say.

"No more sticking plaster, no more blaming the individual, no more passing the buck.

"This is grown-up government – taking responsibility, empowering people and protecting the NHS."

Plaid Cymru's conference will be held in Cardiff today and tomorrow.

