A footballer has suffered a 'life-changing injury' after being 'violently attacked' following a match in Cardiff on Saturday 12 October.

Joel Collins, 32, of Avenue Hotspur Football Club had his knee broken after the side's away game against Llanrumney Athletic Football Club.

The incident is said to have involved a group of individuals who had their faces covered and carried weapons.

South Wales Police said it is continuing to investigate the attack, which happened at around 4pm on Saturday outside Eastern Leisure Centre on Llanrumney Avenue.

Mr Collins' club has issued a statement on social media condemning the attack, saying it is working with the relevant authorities to bring those involved to justice.

Police were called to the area at around 4pm on Saturday afternoon. Credit: PA

The statement read: "This shocking incident, in which several players were violently attacked as they left the changing rooms, is completely unacceptable and was a really distressing and frightening experience for everyone involved."

The club added: "As a family-focused community football club proud to represent the Ely community, we are committed to providing a fun filled, safe and inclusive environment for all and are hoping to return to playing in the next few weeks."

Meanwhile, the home side for Saturday's game, Llanrumney Athletic Football Club, have also issued a statement saying they too condemn the attack.

On their X page they said: "To the club's knowledge, no players or coaching staff were involved in this incident and should any information come to light to contradict this they will be dealt with accordingly."

Detective Inspector Daniel Todd of South Wales Police said: “The level of violence was appalling and will not be tolerated.

“This incident has understandably shocked the community, and it must have been very frightening for all involved.

“We are grateful for information received so far and would appeal for any witnesses to please come forward.”

Anyone with further information or footage is asked to contact the force and to quote the reference 2400340400.

