Wales are currently beating Montenegro 1-0 in the fourth game of their Nations League campaign.

Wales worked two early corners down the right-hand side before the first big chance of the match.

Harry Wilson's inswinger found Wes Burns at the back post but the winger couldn't get his diving header on target form six yards out.

As the game approached the 15 minute mark, it was all heading in one direction. With every player within 40 yards of the Montenegro goal - apart from the hosts' goalkeeper Karl Darlow - David Brooks worked an opening on the edge of the box. It was begging to be hit but after a moment's hesitation the chance was gone.

Wilson worked the hands of Igor Nikic in the Montenegro goal moments later after bursting into the box, and striker Mark Harris was inches away from tapping Neco Williams' cross into the net.

It was a lively start from Craig Bellamy's side but they had nothing to show for their endeavour.

Wales huffed and puffed as the game ticked over the half hour mark, which is when Brooks forced a good save from Nikic with a low shot from 30 yards out.

The hosts took a short corner and Wilson was brought down on the corner of the box by Vladimir Jovovic. Slovakian referee Filip Glova pointed to the spot and Wilson made no mistake, giving his side a deserved lead.

Wales XI: Karl Darlow; Ben Cabango, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Wes Burns, Harry Wilson, Josh Sheehan, Neco Williams; Liam Cullen, David Brooks, Mark Harris.

Montenegro XI: Igor Nikic; Adam Marusic, Igor Vujacic, Nikola Sipcic, Andrija Vukcevic; Marko Bakic, Marko Jankovic, Vladimir Jovovic; Nikola Krstovic, Driton Camaj, Stefan Mugosa.