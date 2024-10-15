Play Brightcove video

Welsh NFL star Louis Rees-Zammit has praised the Prince of Wales for his American football skills during a visit to London's NFL Foundation on Tuesday.

Prince William was attending a community NFL Flag event by the organisation, which focuses on tackling challenges faced by young people in some of the most deprived areas of the UK.

During his visit, Prince William had a go at throwing a football, to which Rees-Zammit joked: "he's a lot better than me."

He continued: "Thankfully in my position I've just got to catch and run so I haven't got to throw the ball but yeah he was great at it."

Rees-Zammit signed with NFL side Jacksonville Jaguars in August after he failed to make the cut for a place on the Kansas City Chiefs’ 53-man roster ahead of the 2024 season.

The former Wales star said he had previously met the royal while he was playing rugby, adding it was "interesting" speaking to him now as an American football player.

