Two men have been arrested after a Welsh footballer suffered a “life-changing injury” when his knee was broken in an alleged attack following a weekend match in Cardiff.

A 28-year-old man from Trowbridge and a 22-year-old man from Llanrumney have been arrested on suspicion of assault and violent disorder following a football match in Llanrumney on Saturday, 12 October.

The two men remain in police custody and the investigation is ongoing, South Wales Police has confirmed.

One of the men injured in the attack, Joel Collins, 32, is undergoing knee surgery following the incident.

Mr Collins’ team, Avenue Hotspur FC – which is based in Ely – had lost 3-1 in a Cardiff and District Football League division one match to Llanrumney Athletic at the Eastern Leisure Centre in Llanrumney before the incident.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the incident shortly after 4pm, and said a 32-year-old man from Ely suffered a “life-changing injury”, while a vehicle was also damaged.

