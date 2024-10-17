A council leader who refused to apologise to the victims of a paedophile head teacher has resigned.

Plaid Cymru councillor Dyfrig Siencyn faced criticism after failing to apologise to the victims of Neil Foden, who was jailed for 17 years this year after being found guilty of sexually abusing four girls over a four-year period.

Cllr Siencyn, who led Cyngor Gwynedd for seven years, had last week refused to apologise to victims on behalf of the council or back calls for a public inquiry in an interview with Newyddion S4C, which sparked controversy and led to him rowing back on his original comments.

In the S4C interview, he said: “We need to deal with this early and quickly, and I think the Child Practice Review is the best way to do this.

“A public inquiry would take years. But if there is a public inquiry – if that decision is made – then we will welcome it.”

"There’s no doubt about the need to get to the bottom of this problem and we will leave no stone unturned to find those answers."

Four councillors resigned from the local authority's cabinet in the wake of the interview.

Cllr Siencyn has now stood down as leader of the Plaid Cymru group at the council and the local authority's leader.

Foden was found guilty of 19 charges, including 12 of sexual activity with a child, at a trial which ended in May.

Councillor Siencyn notified the council's chair on Thursday, 17 October, of his decision to step down as council leader, saying in a statement that he is "deeply sorry for the pain" that Foden's victims and their families have gone through.

The local authority is conducting a Child Practice Review to try and establish what lessons can be learnt.

Councillor Siencyn said in a statement: "It has been a privilege and an honour to lead Cyngor Gwynedd over the past seven years. I wish to express my sincere thanks to my fellow cabinet members, elected members of all political groups and to council staff for their friendship, commitment and tireless work for the people and communities of the county...

"I must acknowledge that this most recent period – and the horrific information which has come to light about the unforgivable crimes of the paedophile Neil Foden – has been the most challenging for the Council as an authority and for myself as Leader.

"I am deeply sorry for the pain the victims and their families have gone through at the hands of this man, and they remain at the forefront of my mind.”

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said: "On behalf of Plaid Cymru, I sincerely thank Dyfrig Siencyn for his tireless service over seven years and more as Leader of Gwynedd Council.

"His commitment to Gwynedd, its people and its communities has been unquestionable.

"Dyfrig led the council with wisdom and prudence during the pandemic and his extensive experience has been a prominent feature at a time when local government is under significant pressure.

"I know that the council under new leadership will continue to reinforce the work of finding answers for the sake of those who suffered the horrors of Neil Foden's crimes."

Councillors are set to elect a new leader at the next full council meeting. Deputy council leader Nia Jeffreys will take over duties as leader in the meantime.

Cllr Siencyn will also step down from his role as chair of Ambition North Wales Board, the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) finance sub-group and co-chair of the Wales Rural Forum.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...