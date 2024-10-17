Ex-Tory leader worried about party and 'uninspired' by leadership contenders

Play Brightcove video

The former leader of the Conservatives in Wales has said he is worried about the party’s direction and "uninspired" by the two people running to become its new leader.

Lord Bourne of Aberystwyth led the Conservatives in the Senedd, then referred to as the Welsh Assembly, between 1999 and 2011.

Speaking on ITV Wales’s Sharp End programme, Lord Bourne said he would vote for Kemi Badenoch over her rival Robert Jenrick, but would have preferred to vote for another candidate.

“I’m not inspired by either of the two to be honest.”

He added: “She (Kemi Badenoch) will be my choice but I’d have rathered vote for Tom Cleverley or Tom Tugendhat”

Kemi Badenoch has been an MP since 2017 and was Secretary of State for Business and Trade prior to the Tories’ crushing defeat at this year’s general election. Robert Jenrick was first elected to Parliament in 2014 and was Immigration Minister under Rishi Sunak.

When asked if he was worried about the direction of the party, Lord Bourne said he was and added: “I think we’re talking about the wrong things.

“I mean we have to be very clear that the issues which matter to people are the economy, AI, the green agenda, pensions, housing. What are we saying about these things?

“This is the future and this is what young people want to hear about and these are the people who are the future of this country so yeah, I am a bit worried.”

The Conservatives are rebuilding after one of the worst electoral defeats in the party’s history.

They were left with just 121 MPs following July’s general election, compared to Labour’s 411. It brought an end to 14 years of Conservative rule.

MPs have spent the past month and a half whittling down the candidates before confirming their final two. It’s now down to party members across the country to choose between Kemi Badenoch or Robert Jenrick to succeed Rishi Sunak.

The winner will be announced on November 2.

