Healthcare services in Wales remain under ‘sustained pressure'

Inspectors have warned that healthcare service in Wales are facing "sustained pressure" with patients experiencing delays.

An annual report from the Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW) detailed problems with workforce shortages, overcrowding and long waiting times in emergency departments.

Inspectors said they received more than 600 reports of concern this year, and engaged with more than 8,200 patients, staff, and carers to gain insights into their experiences with healthcare services.

The Welsh Government said it welcomes the report that shows "a service under pressure" and will consider the findings.

Despite the pressures that the NHS and other healthcare services in Wales face, HIW has identified positive initiatives that are aimed at improving urgent and out-of-hours care.

HIW listed new systems, including alternative options for patients in need of urgent care, that have been developed to ease the strain on emergency departments.

Alun Jones, Chief Executive of HIW, said: “Our 2023-2024 annual report highlights both the strengths and challenges within the healthcare system in Wales.

"We have seen many positive developments, particularly in areas like urgent care, but there are still significant pressures that need to be addressed, especially around capacity and patient flow.

"Our role is to ensure that healthcare services continue to deliver safe, effective care, and we remain committed to driving improvements where they are most needed.

"I want to thank all the healthcare staff, patients, and organisations who have contributed to our work throughout the year. Their insights are invaluable in helping us improve healthcare in Wales.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We welcome this report from Healthcare Inspectorate Wales, and we will consider the findings in due course.

“The report clearly shows a service under pressure, and we recognise further work is needed to improve access to and people’s experience of NHS services. We continue to work closely with health boards and NHS trusts to improve services.”

