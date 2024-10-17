One of Wales’ most notorious murderers is set to be released from prison after a decision by the Parole Board.

Jeffrey Gafoor was sentenced to life in 2003 after advances in DNA technology linked him with the 1988 murder of Lynette White, 20, who was stabbed more than 50 times at her docklands flat in Cardiff.

In a private hearing - Gafoor's sixth - the board concluded the risk he posed could be safely managed in the community.

Gafoor was jailed for life with a minimum of 13 years at Cardiff Crown Court in July 2003 after pleading guilty to murder when he was 38, confessing to stabbing Ms White with a knife more than 50 times following a row over £30.

A spokesperson for the Parole Board said: "We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board has directed the release of Jeffrey Gafoor from open conditions following an oral hearing held in October 2024.

"This is his sixth review by the Parole Board since the end of the minimum tariff period set by the sentencing judge, which expired in 2016.

"Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community.

"A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims.

"Evidence from witnesses such as probation officers, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials supervising the offender in prison as well as victim personal statements may be given at the hearing.

"It is standard for the prisoner and witnesses to be questioned at length during the hearing which often lasts a full day or more.

"Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority."

Ms White’s murder originally resulted in three innocent men being jailed in 1990 before their convictions were quashed on appeal in 1992, and a reopening of the case led police to Gafoor 11 years later.

A £30million investigation, Britain’s biggest police corruption probe, was launched into whether 13 South Wales Police officers perverted the course of justice in manipulating evidence, but in 2011 a trial of eight officers collapsed when documents went missing.

At Gafoor's sentencing, Patrick Harrington QC, prosecuting, told the court: “He did not simply kill, he attacked in a barbaric manner, cutting, stabbing and slashing his victim over 50 times, cutting her throat, slashing both wrists, cutting, stabbing and slashing her face, arm and especially the torso.

“It is tempting to talk of the defendant having attacked in a frenzy, but the pattern of distribution of injuries suggests a particular mindset.”