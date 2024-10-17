Play Brightcove video

Video credit: Monmouthshire County Council

A Monmouthshire priest was advised to pull over as he attended a council meeting on Zoom on his phone while driving to officiate a funeral.

Father Malcolm Lane, who is a Conservative member of Monmouthshire County Council, appeared on the screen of the council’s live YouTube broadcast driving his car.

Mr Lane had joined a public services scrutiny committee meeting on 14 October and introduced himself, saying: “Councillor Malcolm Lane, representing Mardy and I am a member of this committee, thank you.”

However, Armand Watts, a Labour councillor and the committee chairman, proceeded to look around at his fellow councillors in the chamber before saying: "Malcolm, I just have an observation here. Are you driving?"

Mr Lane replied: “Yeah I am driving. I am actually off to conduct a funeral but I am listening intently.”

Watts then advised that he “pull over if you can” and "turn your camera off, maybe", to which Mr Lane said: “I will, yeah, I will".

The UK Government says it’s illegal to hold and use a phone, sat nav, tablet, or any device that can send or receive data, while driving or riding a motorcycle, saying: "You can get 6 penalty points and a £200 fine if you hold and use a phone, sat nav, tablet, or any device that can send and receive data while driving or riding a motorcycle."

Mr Lane has been approached for a comment and has not responded.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know