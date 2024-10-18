Child dies at Pembrokeshire address

A child has died at an address in a Pembrokeshire village on Friday, 18 October.

Dyfed-Powys Police says it attended a call from the Wales Ambulance Service Trust concerning the welfare of an infant at an address in Clynderwen at around 1.45pm.

A police spokesperson said: "Sadly, the infant died at the scene. Our thoughts are with the family.

"The death is being treated as unexplained at this time.

"Wales Ambulance Service Trust and Wales Air Ambulance were also in attendance."

A Wales Air Ambulance spokesperson confirmed its Dafen-based crew was sent by air and arrived at the scene at 2pm, with its involvement ending at 3.30pm.