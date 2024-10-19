Breaking News
Two arrested on suspicion of child neglect after death of baby in Pembrokeshire
Two people have been arrested following the death of a four-month-old baby in Pembrokeshire.
A 19-year-old woman and 23-year-old man are being held on suspicion of child neglect.
The infant died at the scene and police say enquires are ongoing.
Dyfed-Powys Police says it attended a call from the Wales Ambulance Service Trust concerning the welfare of an infant at an address in Clynderwen at around 1.45pm on Friday (October 18).
A Wales Air Ambulance spokesperson confirmed its Dafen-based crew was sent by air and arrived at the scene at 2pm, with its involvement ending at 3.30pm.