Two arrested on suspicion of child neglect after death of baby in Pembrokeshire

Two people have been arrested following the death of a four-month-old baby in Pembrokeshire.

A 19-year-old woman and 23-year-old man are being held on suspicion of child neglect.

The infant died at the scene and police say enquires are ongoing.

Police remained at the scene last night. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Dyfed-Powys Police says it attended a call from the Wales Ambulance Service Trust concerning the welfare of an infant at an address in Clynderwen at around 1.45pm on Friday (October 18).

A Wales Air Ambulance spokesperson confirmed its Dafen-based crew was sent by air and arrived at the scene at 2pm, with its involvement ending at 3.30pm.