A solider has died in what the Ministry of Defence has described as a 'non-operational incident' in Brecon.

The MoD has confirmed Corporal (Cpl) Christopher Gill, who served in the 4th Battalion, The Ranger Regiment, died on Wednesday (16 October).

Cpl Gill's professional life saw him deployed in Afghanistan and sped time in Belize, the US, Kenya and Morocco as well as training Ukrainian soldiers in the UK.

A tribute from the his squadron described Cpl Gill as a " loving and doting father, husband, and son" as well as a "much-loved and respected leader."

Commanding Officer 4th Battalion, The Ranger Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Charles Bairsto said: "Cpl Chris 'Gilly' Gill was a remarkable Army Special Operations soldier. A strong and natural leader, he truly lived the RANGER ethos.

"Dedicated to his family, Cpl Gill’s professionalism and commitment to service inspired those around him and left him held in the highest regard across RIFLES, RANGER and Army Special Operations communities. He excelled throughout his thirteen years’ service. A chosen man who will be sorely missed.

"Joining the British Army in 2011, Cpl Gill initially served in 4th Battalion, The Rifles. From the start his initiative, soldiering skill and honest manner highlighted him as a future leader. He flourished, deploying to Helmand Province on Op HERRICK 18, bravely contributing to the security of the local population on a tough, hard-fought tour.

"Promptly selected to attend the Section Commanders’ Battle Course, he excelled in honing his skills in an arduous and taxing environment, developing his leadership under pressure. His talent quickly led to promotion to Corporal.

"He deployed soon after to Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, where leading a small, close-knit team, he delivered training to specialist partners.

"His professionalism again earmarked him for further commitments going on to partner local forces in Belize, the US, Kenya and Morocco. Throughout, his assured approach, knowledge and humour won the respect and loyalty of partnered forces, making him a remarkably successful instructor.

"His relentless, quick wit became central to the morale of the teams he led. In the face of adversity, he could always be relied upon to get everyone chuckling no matter the situation.

"Daring to do more, in 2021 Cpl Gill volunteered for Army Special Operations. Passing the assessment, he joined 4th Battalion, The Ranger Regiment where his talents and dedication made an enormous difference. Training and operating overseas, his contributions set crucial foundations for the development of the Battalion’s capabilities and culture.

"Selfless and dedicated, Cpl Gill was quick to volunteer to train Ukrainian soldiers in the UK, testament to his commitment to service and preservation of our freedoms. A highly regarded member of Team 9, he was a brilliant mentor in R Company and a charismatic presence loved in the Battalion.

"He always took the time to develop newer Rangers and as a straight talker demanded the highest standards, winning the respect and admiration across the Battalion.

"The death of Cpl Gill is sorely felt. His family have lost a loving and doting father, husband, and son. His friends and fellow Rangers will miss a much-loved and respected leader.

"The Army has lost a professional, capable, and loyal Special Operations soldier, whose contribution to the team made it much stronger than the sum of its parts; he made a real impact throughout his distinguished career."