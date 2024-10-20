Two people who had been arrested in connection with the death of an infant in Pembrokeshire have been released.

A woman, aged 19, and a man, aged 23, were being held on suspicion of child neglect but now are on bail as police continue to investigate.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed the death of the four month old baby is being treated as unexplained.

People living in Clynderwen, Pembrokeshire, have been told to expect to see an increased police presence over the coming days.

The force attended a call from the Wales Ambulance Service Trust concerning the welfare of an infant at an address in Clynderwen at around 1.45pm on Friday (October 18).

A Wales Air Ambulance spokesperson confirmed its Dafen-based crew was sent by air and arrived at the scene at 2pm, with its involvement ending at 3.30pm.

In an update on Sunday (October 20), the force said: "Dyfed-Powys Police continues to investigate the circumstances around the death of a four month old baby in Clynderwen, Pembrokeshire.

"Two people – a woman aged 19 and a man aged 23 – were arrested on suspicion of child neglect, and have now been released on bail pending further enquiries.

"People living in the Clynderwen area will see an increased police presence over the coming days.

"The baby’s death is being treated as unexplained."