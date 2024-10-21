Emergency services are on scene after a collision involving two Transport for Wales trains in Powys.

British Transport Police said it was called to the railway line near Llanbrynmair at 7.29pm on Monday evening (October 21) to reports of a low-speed collision involving two trains.

A large emergency service response is underway with paramedics, fire and rescue and police at the scene.

A joint statement from Network Rail and Transport for Wales said: "Emergency services are responding to an incident near Llanbrynmair in Powys, Mid Wales, involving two trains – the 18:31 Transport for Wales service from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth and the 19:09 Transport for Wales service from Macyhnlleth to Shrewsbury.

" The line is closed as they carry out their work. Our main priority is the safety of our passengers and colleagues, and we are doing all we can to support the emergency services as they respond to the incident.

" We would encourage passengers to plan ahead and check journeys before travelling via National Rail Enquiries."

Dyfed Powys Police has closed the A470 road from Carno to Commins Coch as emergency services attend to the collision.

The force wrote on social media platform, X: " The road is currently closed due to an incident.

"Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey."