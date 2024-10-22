Play Brightcove video

A man has died and 15 people have been taken to hospital following a collision between two trains near Llanbrynmair in Powys on Monday evening.

Two Transport for Wales trains were involved in a "low-speed collision" just before 7.30pm, Network Rail and Transport for Wales have confirmed.

The man's next of kin have been informed and his family are being supported by specialist officers, police have said.

The collision involved the 18.31 Transport for Wales service from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth and the 19.09 Transport for Wales service from Machynlleth to Shrewsbury.

The 15 people taken to hospital have injuries not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

All other passengers were evacuated from both trains by the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The incident was attended by Dyfed-Powys Police officers, along with British Transport Police, Welsh Ambulance Service, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, HM Coastguard and agencies from the rail industry called to the trainline.

The Cambrian railway east of Machynlleth will be closed while investigations continue, with Network Rail and Transport for Wales urging passengers not to travel to this part of the network.

A joint statement from both organisations said: "Our first thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who has lost his life, as well as all the other people involved in this incident...

"We’re extremely grateful to the emergency services who attended the scene and helped our passengers and staff in challenging circumstances.

“We are working closely with other agencies, including emergency services, to understand how this incident happened and they will have our full support.”

Superintendent Andrew Morgan of British Transport Police said: “We can sadly confirm a man has died following this evening’s incident. We extend our deepest sympathies to his loved ones, alongside everyone else impacted and specialist officers continue to provide support.”

“British Transport Police are working at pace, along with our colleagues in emergency services and the rail industry, to understand the circumstances leading up to this collision.

"Residents will see an increased policing presence in the area in the coming days as a result.”

