Woman jailed after attacking couple with shovel and poker

A woman who assaulted a couple with a shovel and a poker has been sentenced to more than six years in prison.

Paula Attwood-Rees, from Usk, assaulted the man and woman, known to her, both outside and inside their home in Monkswood in May this year.

The 59-year-old entered the couple's home where she punched the woman in the face and hit the man on the head with a poker.

Outside of the property, she then hit the woman with a shovel after causing damage to two parked cars before being separated and restrained by a passerby before officers arrived.

Attwood-Rees was restrained by a passing motorist before officers arrived. Credit: Gwent Police

Attwood-Rees pleaded guilty to wounding with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, aggravated burglary with intent, common assault of an emergency worker, and two counts of causing criminal damage to property.

She also pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon - a cattle prod electric shock device, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

Paula Attwood-Rees was sentenced to six years and two months in prison Credit: Gwent Police

Detective Constable Abigail Short, the officer in the case, said: “Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own homes and on their property.

“It was truly terrifying for these two victims when the defendant burst into their home uninvited with the sole intention of attacking them and causing harm.

“Luckily neither were seriously injured but the potential risk of harm that these dangerous and prohibited weapons could have caused is frightening.

“I hope the victims can continue the process of moving on and rebuilding their lives after this traumatic attack, but I’d also like to thank the man whose brave actions prevented further escalation.”

Attwood-Rees was sentenced to six years and two months in prison when she appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Tuesday, 22 October.

