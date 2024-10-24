Car crashes on 20mph and 30mph roads drop by almost a quarter in spring

Play Brightcove video

Interview with Transport Secretary Ken Skates

The number of car crashes on 20mph and 30mph roads fell by almost a quarter this spring, new figures show.

The Welsh Government said the latest police-recorded road collision statistics from April to June 2024 show that both collisions (24%) and casualties (24%) on 20mph and 30mph roads (combined) fell by almost a quarter compared to the same period in 2023.

It comes after the introduction of the default 20mph speed limit in built-up areas in Wales in September 2023, which proved controversial.

Welsh Government said that in the first nine months since the introduction of the policy, the number of collisions (26%) and casualties (28%) on 20mph and 30mph roads (combined) were down by more than a quarter, saying the three quarterly reductions within this period were the three largest quarterly reductions outside the Covid pandemic.

24% Collisions from April-June 2024 on 30mph and 20mph

24% Casualities from April – June 2024 on 30mph and 20mph

It said the data is impacted by seasonal factors such as traffic volume and weather conditions.

Wales' transport secretary Ken Skates MS said: "The data published today provides encouraging signs that things are moving in the right direction, with a fall year-on-year in collisions and casualties - the lowest on record outside the Covid pandemic period.

The policy has been controversial with nearly 470,000 signatures on a petition to revert the lowering of the speed limit. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

"We recognise there is still a way to go, we’ve always said it will take many years before we see any significant impact, but these figures are beginning to show a positive trend towards making our roads safer for everyone.

"Local Authorities are currently reviewing the feedback from their citizens and assessing it against our revised guidance to make sure they have the right speeds on the right roads, with road safety being at the heart of any decision made."

