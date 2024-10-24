Search for missing Pontypridd woman enters fourth day

Police are continuing their search for a Pontypridd woman who has been missing for three days.

Joanne Jones, 49, was last seen at around 9.45am on Monday, 21 October, in Vale Gardens, Pontypridd, but has not been heard from since.

It is believed she headed onto Graigwen Road in the direction of Llanwonno Forest.

CCTV shows her wearing a dark green coat, black rucksack, leggings and walking boots.

Officers with specialist search training and equipment have carried out searches, including in the wooded areas near to where she was last seen.

The National Police Air Service, drones, mountain rescue volunteers, and specialist search dogs have also been deployed as part of the searches.

Officers with specialist equipment have been searching Llanwonno Forest. Credit: South Wales Police

Chief Inspector Matt Rowlands, of South Wales Police, said: "We are keeping an open mind about what has happened to Joanne and are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries.

" We appreciate that members of the local community would like to set up volunteer search teams to look for Joanne however there are important points to bear in mind if you plan to go out and look for her.

"It’s important that, due to the terrain and conditions, you don’t put yourself in danger so please don’t go out alone; tell someone where you are going and when you expect to return; make sure your mobile phone is fully charged and stick to designated pathways and tracks.

" I would reiterate that all sightings be shared with us via one of the below means with the date and time you saw Joanne - if you have a what3words location that would be ideal. This will enable us to highlight where a cluster of sightings have been reported, which we can investigate further.

" We are also keen to hear from anyone who has dash-cam or doorbell footage in the areas of Graigwen/ Llanwonno/ Perthcelyn/ Ynysybwl from 9.30am on Monday morning until now to come forward.

" I understand how distressing this is for Joanne’s family and friends, and we are grateful for the ongoing support offered by the local community over the past few days."

Joanne Jones was last seen heading onto Graigwen Road in the direction of Llanwonno Forest (pictured). Credit: South Wales Police

