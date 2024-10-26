A murder investigation has been launched in Rhyl following the death of a 69-year-old woman after she was admitted to hospital with severe injuries.

North Wales Police say a 33-year-old man, who was initially arrested on attempted murder, has now been further arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers were called to a residential property on Cefndy Road on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm.

They attended to the pensioner who was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. However they say she has since passed away overnight.

The force says the man was arrested in the Kinmel Bay area of Rhyl while a 25-year-old woman was also arrested for assisting an offender. They say the woman has now been released on conditional bail.

On social media, North Wales Police have said "Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this sad time who are being supported by specialist police teams. His Majesty’s Coroner has also been informed."

Chief Supt Nick Evans said: "I would like to stress that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with our investigation, which is still at an early stage.

"There will be an increased police presence at several addresses in the Rhyl area in the coming days, but please be assured there is no ongoing threat to the wider community.

"I would like to thank the local community for their patience whilst we conduct further enquiries in the Rhyl and Kinmel Bay areas, and I appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious last evening, or who has any information that could assist our investigation to contact us either via our live webchat online, or on 101 quoting reference Q161073.

"Alternatively, you can speak to CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

