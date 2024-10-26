Pensioner jailed for historical sex offences towards girls as young as seven

A pensioner has been jailed after historical sex offences towards girls dating back to the 1970s.

Peter David Long, 66, pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 13 and 13 counts of indecent assault.

The 19 offences were against four girls who were aged between seven and 14 at the time they were assaulted.

Long was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court to 24 years with one year on licence and a lifetime restraining order for all the complainants.

Detective Constable Georgia Davis of South Wales Police, said: “It’s entirely down to these women willing to speak to us regarding Long’s despicable actions that he’ll now face the consequences.

"I want to commend them for their strength throughout the investigation and court process. It took a great deal of bravery to come forward and tell us what happened.

“Allegations of sexual offences will always be taken seriously by our officers no matter how many years have passed, and I hope this conviction proves that it is never too late to tell your story.

"We are committed to bringing those responsible to justice, regardless of when the offences occurred.

“I encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual crime to come forward and report it, knowing we will investigate thoroughly. We have specially trained officers who will support you throughout, as well as partner agencies.”

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of sexual abuse can visit https://www.south-wales. police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha- v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault- and-other-sexual-offences/ for help, advice, information and support.

