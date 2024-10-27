A body has been discovered after a Pontypridd woman went missing almost a week ago.

Joanne Jones, 49, was last seen at around 9.45am on Monday, 21 October, in Vale Gardens in the town but has not been heard from since.

In a statement late on Saturday evening, South Wales Police said that the body of a woman had been recovered. They added that formal identification is yet to take place but Mrs Jones' family and the coroner had been informed.

CCTV footage of the last sighting of Mrs Jones showed her to to be wearing a dark green coat, black rucksack, leggings and walking boots.

Specialist officer had been carrying out searches for most of the week, including in wooded areas near to where Mrs Jones was last seen.

The National Police Air Service, drones, mountain rescue volunteers, and specialist search dogs were also deployed as part of the searches.