Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney make another business move in Wrexham

Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been announced as the new co-owners of a beer company in their new business venture in Wales.

Wrexham Lager Beer Co. Ltd is the oldest lager brewery still existing in Great Britain that has been brewing in Wales since 1882.

It announced Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds as new co-owners of the company alongside the Roberts family.

The acquisition was made by Red Dragon Ventures, a joint venture formed by The R.R. McReynolds Company, majority owner of Wrexham AFC, and the Allyn family of Skaneateles, New York.

Red Dragon Ventures was created to drive growth in the Wrexham community and Wrexham AFC.

Deadpool star Reynolds posted on X, formerly Twitter: "Took this whole 'Hold my beer' thing to its logical conclusion. Welcome to Wrexham Lager."

This transaction represents another landmark deal for the Welsh town.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds said: "As co-chairmen of Wrexham AFC we have learned a lot. The connection between club and community, the intricacies of the offsides rule and the occasional need for beer – especially after finance meetings.

"Wrexham Lager has a 140-year-old recipe and a storied history and we’re excited to help write its next chapter."

The Roberts family, who have owned and operated the business since 2011, will maintain an active role within the business, continuing to oversee quality control across all markets, local brewery operations, and community engagement projects.

The New York-based Allyn family were t he owners of US medical device manufacturing company Welch Allyn Inc. That was until September 2015 when the firm was sold to Hill-Rom in a deal worth more than $2bn. Since selling the company, the family have turned their focus to investing in private and public markets, and are also noted for their philanthropy.

Recently-appointed CEO James Wright has continued to lead the business after already overseeing rapid UK growth.

He said: "This is a brand with great heritage – the oldest lager brewery in Great Britain, once enjoyed across the world,” said James Wright, CEO of the Wrexham Lager Beer Co. Ltd.

" So, to have Rob and Ryan onboard as we embark on international expansion is huge for us. They have been doing wonders for the town of Wrexham and strongly share our passion for once again seeing Wrexham Lager enjoyed in all the far-flung corners of the globe."

