ITV Wales' Dean Thomas-Welch reports from Llanelli.

"Lives could be lost" in Llanelli due to cuts to the town's minor injuries unit.

That's the verdict from campaigners who are worried by moves to close the service at the town's hospital at night for the next six months.

The health board insists it can't sustain the service due to staffing challenges.

The unit which is usually open 24 hours a day will now be closed between 8pm to 8am from November 1, for six months.

Clinical lead Jon Morris said: "To ensure the safety and confidence of people attending the minor injury unit, we need to able to provide a fit for purpose service during all opening hours.

"The inability to consistently cover the rota, with suitably qualified doctors, particularly during the evenings and overnight, carries risk to our patients and our staff, with staff absences then compounding the problem."

Hywel Dda University Health Board has detailed its problems securing suitably-qualified doctors to provide cover in the MIU. Between February 2024 and July 2024, there were 42 uncovered slots, in which 23 were the overnight shift.

Andrew Carruthers, the health board's chief operating officer, said: "As we approach winter it's really important that we have a clinical model that is safe.

"Failure to take action will lead to more staff leaving and could leave the daytime service fragile."

More than 15,000 people have signed a petition which has been handed to hospital management. Some campaigners are even camping outside of the hospital.

One of them is Andrew Bragoli who says staff at the hospital saved his life when he suffered a stroke in work.

He said: "When you have a stroke, it's the first ten minutes that is vital to get [treatment]. I work in Tata Steel, which is no more than a mile way from here.

"The minor injury unit probably saved me. Once [the new opening times are] put in place, the precedent is set and that will be it."

Around a quarter of attendances to the MIU were for "major" conditions including strokes, broken legs, appendicitis, children with acute abdominal problems, and women with pregnancy complications. The proportion was higher overnight.

The acute medical assessment unit at the hospital, which provides emergency care for patients who, for example, have suffered a stroke or heart attack, remains a 24-hour service at Prince Philip Hospital and is not part of this temporary change.

Hospital clinical director Robin Ghosal said: "Whilst this temporary change is in place, it is important to stress that Prince Philip Hospital continues to provide acute medical care for the local population. These cases come into the unit via ambulance or via GP referral. We will work closely with GPs and the Welsh Ambulance Services Trust to ensure these patients continue to be seen in Prince Philip Hospital, as their closest hospital."

