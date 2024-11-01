Police officers investigating the alleged murder of a 69-year-old woman in Rhyl have made a new arrest.

A 28-year-old man, who is local to the area, is being held in police custody on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

The woman was taken to hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries and later died after police were called to a residential property on Cefndy Road at around 10.30pm on Thursday, 24 October.

Dean Mark Albert Mears, 33, was charged with murder and aggravated burglary.

A 25-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail.

In a statement issued on Friday, 1 November, North Wales Police confirmed it had made another arrest.

