Grassroots football games in Cardiff have been called off this weekend as referees have withdrawn their labour over violence and abuse.

The strike is affecting the Cardiff and District League's adult fixtures, Cardiff Combination League, and Lazarou Cardiff Sunday League.

Cardiff Referees Society say their members "are concerned about the increased number of match abandonments and most recently the assault of a referee."

South Wales Police confirmed they are "investigating an assault on a 49-year-old man from Barry. The assault took place on Sunday October 27 at around 1:00pm at a football match in St.Mellons."

In a statement the CRS said "the deteriorating behaviour on and off the pitch cannot continue.

"It is hoped that this unprecedented action will help send a clear message."

South Wales FA say they condemn all acts of violence on the football pitch and continue to strive to support officials and deal with offences as they occur.

Both Cardiff Combination League and the Lazarou league have publicly stated their support for the strike and have taken steps to postpone all fixtures.

Cardiff Combination League say "we have written to CRS to inform them of our concerns and to ask for a meeting of all parties to be arranged as soon as possible."

