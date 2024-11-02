A multi-agency search has begun after a man has gone missing in the Fishguard area of Pembrokeshire.

Chris Ellery went on a solo trip on 30 October and was expected to be home by about lunchtime on 31 October. He is now overdue and has been reported missing.

He is thought to have gone out in a 3 meter black inflatable boat.

Fishguard and St David's Coastguard Rescue Teams have been sent as well as a fixed-wing aircraft.

Also searching are RNLI lifeboats from Cardigan, Fishguard, St Davids, New Quay, and Littlehaven, and the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from St Athan.

Dyfed-Powys Police is also involved in the search, they say t he last sighting of Chris was on CCTV at 2pm on Wednesday, October 30, leaving Fishguard Harbour in a black RHIB.

Chris' daughter, Kenzie Ellery, says her dad was an experienced boat user who is "always very prepared for when situations go wrong" and that it is out of character for him to not be in touch.Kenzie explained that Chris's belongings had been found on a cove only accessible by boat, but Chris and the boat had not been located. An AirTag Chris used shows that his last location as in the sea.Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed on Friday evening that they had been involved in a search for a missing man since Friday, November 1, after being informed by Avon and Somerset Police, the location where Chris's family live.

In an appeal shared to Facebook, Kenzie said "My dad Chris Ellery went on a solo trip in Fishguard in Pembrokeshire on his boat on Wednesday 30th October and has gone missing.

"He was due home yesterday at lunchtime and did not come home. We last had contact with him on Wednesday and he confirmed he could be home midday Thursday 31st October, his phone has since stopped connecting our calls and no texts go through.

"He goes travelling on these solo trips regularly and is always very prepared for when situations go wrong, this is very out of character that we have not heard from him or been able to contact him."The police and coastguards have been searching for him and have found his belongings on a cove you can only access by boat. His boat and my dad have not been spotted and we are desperately trying to find him."I appreciate many people I have added on my Facebook are from Bristol and will be unable to help, but hopefully this can be shared in hopes it speeds up finding him and makes those who live in Fishguard aware he is missing. If any locals can keep an eye on coastal areas and if anything unusual is seen to notify the police immediately."He has an AirTag with him which last shows him to be in the sea, so it is likely he would be seen in costal areas rather than land. We all need him to be home and we pray that he is safe, please share this post we need him to be safe and home as soon as possible. All help is greatly appreciated. Thank you."

HM Coastguard is appealing for the public to come forward if they have information that could aid the search.

