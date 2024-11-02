Welsh politicians have been reacting to Kemi Badenoch's appointment as the Conservative party's new leader.

After a four-month-long race, she saw off Robert Jenrick in the final round of voting.

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, Andrew RT Davies MS, congratulated her on the win, saying “both candidates brought forward a positive vision for our country and now that the contest is finished, it’s time to come together and get behind Kemi in holding this dreadful Labour Government to account who have already caused so much damage to Wales in their short time in power in London.

“For Wales, and for the United Kingdom, it’s vital that we put an end to Labour’s rule at both ends of the M4, and I look forward to working with Kemi to make that happen.”

Plaid Cymru’s parliamentary leader, Liz Saville Roberts MP criticised Badenoch's campaign for a lack of policies that would help Wales.

“Wales wasn’t factored into Kemi Badenoch’s leadership campaign. She offered us nothing – no policies, no interest, and no recognition of her party’s collapse here.

"Instead, her campaign was riddled with blunders: she claimed maternity pay had gone too far, stigmatised autism, and even suggested civil servants should be locked up. It’s clear that the Conservatives’ problems in Wales are far beyond her reach."

The former business secretary was declared the winner at an event in central London on Saturday, defeating rival Robert Jenrick by 53,806 votes to 41,388.

The North West Essex MP will take over from Rishi Sunak as leader of the Opposition, looking to help the Tories recover from the General Election result in July, which saw it win just 121 seats.

After polls closed on Thursday, both candidates thanked their supporters. Badenoch described the party as a “family” and said that it is “much more to me than a membership organisation”.

