Several parts of the M4 are set for disruption due to roadworks. The works include maintenance and while they will mostly take place overnight, some drivers may still be affected.

Areas affected this week include Sarn and Coldra. People are being advised to allow for extra travel time as a result of these works.

Here are all upcoming M4 road closures set to affect drivers, according to Traffic Wales:

M4 eastbound - junction 36 Sarn: Off slip closed for maintenance work to be carried out from November 3 until November 8 from 8pm until 6am.

M4 eastbound - junction 45 Ynysforgan: Off slip closed for clearance work from November 3 until November 8 from 8pm until 6am.

M48 eastbound - junction 2 Newhouse to junction 1 Aust: Road closed for maintenance work from November 4 until November 6 from 7pm until 6am. Diversions will be in place.

M4 eastbound - junction 41 Pentyla/Baglan: Off slip closed for maintenance work from November 5 until November 7 from 8pm until 6am.

M4 westbound - junction 24 Coldra: Off slip closed for maintenance work to be carried out from November 5 until November 6 from 8pm until 6am.

M48 westbound - junction 1 Aust to junction 2 Newhouse: Road closed for maintenance work from November 6 to November 8 from 7pm until 6am.

M4 westbound - junction 48 Hendy: On slip closed for maintenance work from November 7 to November 8 from 8pm until 6am.

M4 eastbound - junction 28 Tredegar Park to junction 24 Coldra: Carriageway maintenance for structural inspections. Road closed and diversions in place from November 7 until November 13 from 8pm until 6am.

M4 eastbound - junction 41 Pentyla/Baglan to junction 38 Margam: Road closed for maintenance work from November 8 until November 9 from 8pm until 6am. Diversions will be in place.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...