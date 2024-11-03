Two women die and two men taken to hospital in Barry crash

Two women have died in a car crash on the A4050, Barry.

Two men have been taken to hospital, one of whom is believed to be in a critical condition.

The road in both directions from the junction of Port Road East and Barry Dock Link Road to Pugh’s Garden Centre had to be closed overnight, but has now re-opened.

South Wales Police say they were called just after 1.40pm on Saturday November 2, with a report of two drivers having collided on the A4050.

Sergeant Craig Wood said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family of the two women who have died in this collision.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation and are still trying to establish the full circumstances.

“I am appealing to anybody who was driving in the area between 1.30pm and 1.50pm today and has any information that can assist this investigation to please get in touch with us. If you have dash-cam in your vehicles I would also ask you to contact us. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who can give us extra detail on the manner of driving of a grey Audi RS 4 prior to the collision.

“I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding whilst we conduct inquiries at the scene.”

