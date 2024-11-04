A judge had described the conduct of a former police officer convicted of sexual offences against a child as "odious and cynical." John Stringer was convicted of 5 counts relating to the sexual abuse of a child in September.

Handing down a ten year sentence, Judge Daniel Williams said that the 42 year old was "burdened only by self-pity" and posed an ongoing threat to female children.

A jury had previously found Stringer - a former PC with the Gwent force - guilty of two counts of sexual assault by touching and one charge of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

John Stringer was convicted of 5 counts relating to the sexual abuse of a child last month. Credit: PA

He was also found guilty of a further charge of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one charge of causing a child to watch a sexual act.

The trial had heard how the disgraced police officer had inappropriately touched the victim, aged below 13 at the time, under a blanket at his home while she and another child were playing video games.

He also showed her a video of an adult woman performing a sex act, before telling her to act out what she’d seen.

The offending happened between December 2019 and July 2021.

Today the court heard a victim impact statement read out by the child's mother. She described how the victim had had suicidal thoughts over what had happened, adding: "My old daughter has gone. I miss her deeply."

John Stringer was sentenced to 10 years in prison with one half to be served in prison.

He was also subjected to a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 15 years.

T/Chief Constable Mark Hobrough said: "Former officer John Stringer was convicted of these despicable crimes by a jury and has been dismissed from our service due to his sickening actions.

"My thoughts go out to the victim in this case who has shown tremendous courage coming forward and reporting. We hope that the sentence will give them a sense of justice and help them in the process of moving forward with their lives.

"Stringer has not only broken the oath of a police officer, but he has also betrayed his colleagues and the community he was meant to serve.

“I know this case will impact the confidence that victims of sexual assault feel in coming forward to report to us. Stringer made his victim feel like she would not be believed, a common tactic of perpetrators of sexual abuse, but we hope that the outcome of this case shows that all reports of sexual assault will be taken seriously.

“There is no place in our organisation or our society for perpetrators of sexual abuse. Stringer’s actions do not reflect the values of our staff, many of whom work tirelessly to support victims and bring perpetrators of child sexual abuse to justice.”

Last month Stringer was dismissed from his job at Gwent Police for gross misconduct following an accelerated hearing.

His case has also been referred to the College of Policing in order for him to be placed on the Police barred list.

