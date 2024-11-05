Braking system failure identified as factor in fatal train crash investigation

An automated system which helps train wheels grip tracks failed on a train involved in a fatal crash in mid-Wales on October 21, investigators said.

Hoses fitted to the Transport for Wales (TfW) train to discharge sand when wheels slide during braking were “blocked”, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said.

The train was travelling at between 15mph and 24mph when it collided head-on with another TfW train travelling at around 6mph.

Passenger David Tudor Evans, 66, died and four other people were seriously hurt.

A further 11 people suffered injuries which required hospital treatment.

Both trains involved in the crash were two-carriage class 158 units.

The train with the failed sanding system was travelling west to Aberystwyth.

It was supposed to stop inside a loop to allow an eastbound train to pass on the single track.

Initial analysis of the on-board data recorder shows the driver applied the brakes as the train neared the loop, during which time the wheels began to slide.

Around 40 seconds later, the driver made an emergency brake demand, which remained in place until the crash.

The train passed through the loop and rejoined the single line, sliding for around 900 metres downhill before the collision occurred.

The RAIB said its investigation will consider several aspects, such as the sanding system, the performance of the trains, and the policies of TfW and Network Rail related to managing the risk of wheels sliding.

Following the crash, Network Rail said one of its railhead treatment trains – which tackle autumn leaf fall – ran along the line and passing loop the night before the crash.

Leaves cause major disruption every autumn when they stick to damp rails and become compressed by train wheels. This creates a smooth, slippery layer similar to black ice on roads, reducing trains’ grip.

A joint statement from Transport for Wales and Network Rail said: "Following the rail collision in Powys on Monday 21 October 2024, Transport for Wales and Network Rail have fully cooperated with the British Transport Police, Office of Rail and Road and the Rail Accident Investigation Branch.

"As investigations are currently still ongoing, we’ll continue to work together with investigators to understand what happened and await the full conclusion and recommendations of the investigation.

"Safety is always our main priority for our customers and colleagues, and we have carried out enhanced checks to the trains and the railway line to enable the reopening of the Cambrian line on Monday 28 October 2024.

"At this early stage of the investigation, it’s fundamental that we await the findings of the full report and show sensitivity towards our customers, colleagues, the local community and the families of those affected by the incident."

A close family friend of Mr Evans, who did not want to be named, told news agency PA: "The report is quite clear that there have been failings with the systems.

"It’s of great concern that this should have happened.

"In light of this initial disclosure I would call for a totally independent inquiry, possibly a public inquiry, that looks at all the aspects of the investigation and what went wrong."

Speaking about Mr Evans, he said: "He was a lovely guy, full of life and enjoyment.

"He was a keen cyclist, very into his sport, and was now into his retirement.

"That’s all been taken away from him."