Wales to have more say over Crown Estate

The UK Government says Wales will now have more say over the Crown Estate, which owns large amounts of land and coastline here in Wales.

There’ll now be a Commissioner representing Wales’ interests for the first time, but opponents say the move doesn’t go far enough.

This has been a long-running political row. The land and seabed areas are owned by the monarchy but run by the Crown Estate for the UK Government with its proceeds going partly to fund the Royal Family and partly to the UK Treasury.

In Scotland it’s devolved, meaning that the Scottish Government gets the proceeds. That’s not the case here although three of the political parties - Welsh Labour, Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Liberal Democrats - have called for the power to be transferred to the Welsh Government.

The UK Government’s Wales Office says the new commissioner will “provide advice at board level on the conditions in Wales.”

It says “Their advice will further support the Commissioners’ existing role in ensuring Wales benefits from the drive for clean energy, following an agreement brokered by the Welsh Secretary.”

Estimates from the Crown Estate suggest enough power could be generated to supply up to 20 million homes.

Welsh Secretary, Jo Stevens, says that “This is a landmark step toward ensuring that Welsh prosperity is at the heart of the government’s mission to become a clean energy superpower.

“Our nation stands to benefit hugely from investment in floating offshore wind and we now have the representation we need to help seize that moment.

“This is a demonstration of how Wales benefits directly from its two governments working together and I’m grateful to Lord Livermore and The Crown Estate others for helping to make this happen.”

Today’s development follows a deal reached in the House of Lords which is debating a Crown Estates Bill that will now be amended.

Lord Peter Hain, the former Labour Welsh Secretary who’s amendment will lead to the change says ”I’m really pleased that we secured with cross party and Secretary of State for Wales support the first breakthrough Wales has achieved on having an input into Crown Office Estate policy.

“This new stance shows that the fresh Eluned Morgan Keir Starmer relationship is breaking new ground for further progress on devolution under Labour.”

Plaid Cymru has welcomed the move but says it doesn’t go far enough.

The party’s Baroness Carmen Smith says that “Plaid Cymru is glad to support Lord Hain’s amendment to the Crown Estate Bill, which will introduce a new Crown Estate Commissioner to represent Welsh interests.

This step mirrors the amendment I tabled to the same effect at Committee Stage. However, this measure alone does not go far enough.”

She added that, “In Scotland, the Crown Estate generated £103.6m for the Scottish Government’s purse in 2022-23.

These funds were given to rural and deprived areas in Scotland. Imagine how such a funding structure could benefit communities in Wales.

“The devolution of the Crown Estate is crucial to ensure that income from leasing land benefits the people of Wales, as is already the case in Scotland.

"Plaid Cymru will continue to push for the full transfer of powers over the management of the Crown Estate to Wales, giving Welsh communities the fair share they deserve.”

