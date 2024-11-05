A woman has been jailed for her role in trafficking drugs disguised as bath salts through an airport.

Abigail Kavanagh, 25, of Ely, Cardiff, was sentenced at Newport Crown Court on October 22 for her role in trafficking the drugs on behalf of an organised crime group.

She was arrested during an operation run by Tarian, the Regional Organised Crime Unit for southern Wales.

On 8 March, 2024, Border Force officers at East Midlands Airport intercepted a package sent from Austria and destined for Kavanagh’s home address.

The package contained 10 kilograms of MDMA, disguised as bath salts. The drugs had a potential street value of £300,000.

Kavanagh was arrested at her home address. A review of her mobile phone further uncovered her involvement in the supply of a Class B drug, Spice, into prisons across South Wales.

She was initially sentenced to nine years in prison, reduced to seven years and six months with credit following a guilty plea.

During Kavanagh's sentencing, Judge Williams said: “You knew you were playing for high stakes, and you lost.”

Detective Constable Rhys Richards, of Tarian, said Kavanagh was a "pivotal member" of an organised crime group who was tasked with receiving Class A drugs "with a potential street value of hundreds of thousands of pounds."

He added that she had also been tasked with arranging deliveries of Spice to prisons and collecting cash for the group.

“Offenders who import and traffic drugs around our communities and prisons do not care about the harm they bring. Their sole concern is profit," he continued.

“Kavanagh has received a lengthy custodial sentence, which sends a clear message to those who choose to get involved in this type of criminality. Tarian will continue to work closely with partner agencies, including Border Force and the National Crime Agency, to use every resource within our power to bring these offenders to justice.”

