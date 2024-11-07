Tributes have been paid to two pensioners who died in a car crash which happened near Barry on Saturday 2 November.

The women have been named as Madeline Elaine Brooks, 85, and Beverley Pugsley, 69. South Wales Police say that two men, aged 24 and 67, remain in hospital.

Both families of Madeline and Beverley have been remembering them fondly.

“Madeline Elaine Brooks, a mother, nanna, great grandmother & aunt who was born in Penarth and lived in Barry for over 65 years.

“Madeline was a lively lady, full of energy."

“She loved Ballroom dancing and was a teacher at many venues around Wales, still attending afternoon dances in her later years.

“She was always very active, loved gardening and always out an about, shopping, visiting places and holidaying, mostly in Devon in later years.”

“Beverley Pugsley was born in and lived in Llandaff, Cardiff.

“Beverley was a quiet lady who loved her job, having worked for the BBC for biggest part of her life in various roles and in the later as a Researcher for many television programmes. She was still partly working after retirement."

South Wales Police is continuing to appeal for anyone with information concerning the collision or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Senior investigating officer, Sergeant Gareth Jones-Roberts, said: “We are appealing to anybody who was driving in the area between 1.30pm and 1.50pm on Saturday afternoon and who may have any information that can assist this investigation to get in touch with us.

“If you have dash-cam in your vehicles, please contact us. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who can give us extra detail on the manner of driving of a grey Audi RS 4 prior to the collision."

Anyone with information is asked to contact us by one of the means below quoting occurrence number 2400365249.

