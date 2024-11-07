Woman who died in suspected Rhyl murder was 'ray of sunshine' gran

The family of a woman who was allegedly murdered in Rhyl have paid tribute to her, describing her as a "ray of sunshine" and the "backbone" of the family.

Catherine Flynn, 69, of Cefndy Road in Rhyl, died on 25 October.

In a tribute released through North Wales Police, Mrs Flynn’s family said: "Cathy was a wonderful mum, nan, great nan, auntie, and sister, and also a second mother to many and a great friend.

"She loved her family more than anything, she was a fantastic cook and was always wanting to feed anyone in her company.

Catherine Flynn's family said she "would help anyone she could, and she would always try her best." Credit: ITV Wales

"Her pride and joy (after her family) was her love for her garden, she would sit for hours just watching the birds and the bees come in and out of her little wonderland, with every flower imaginable.

"We often wondered how her garden was always so beautiful – now we know, it’s because she was the ray of sunshine...

"To her friends, neighbours, and anyone else she knew, she was just a ray of sunshine with the biggest smile on her face.

"She would do anything for anyone, she would give anyone her last penny and her door was always open for a nice cuppa and a chat. And this went both ways, anyone who knew her would do anything for her too, as she was respected by all.

"Her passing has left a huge hole in everyone’s hearts, things will never be the same without our Queenie. We’ve not only lost our mum and nan, we’ve lost our best friend, our safe place, our security, our backbone of the family and our daily ray of sunshine..."

A 33-year-old man has been charged with murder and burglary with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Another man who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder remains on police bail.

North Wales Police has renewed its appeal to the local community for any information to help with its investigation.

Anyone with information who has not already come forward is encouraged to contact North Wales Police.

