Nigel Farage says Donald Trump should get 'red carpet' treatment in UK

The UK needs to “roll out the red carpet” for Donald Trump, Nigel Farage has said. Speaking at the Reform UK Welsh conference, he said: "I’m pleased to say that the Speaker of the House of Commons has made a start by inviting Donald Trump to come and address both Houses of Parliament.

"It’s a big improvement on speaker Bercow before, who banned him from the premises.

"Whether you like Trump or not, this is the important point that in terms of intelligence sharing, in terms of defence, in terms of investment, in terms of trade, America is our most important relationship."

He added that he has offered to help Labour “mend some fences” between the UK Government and the president-elect.

The party’s conference was also told that Reform represents the “forgotten majority” like Donald Trump does in America.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Barron Trump arrive to speaks at the election night party in Florida Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

Matt Goodwin, a right-wing commentator and former university academic, said: “They would like you to believe that this movement represents the fringe minority, but as we just saw in America, we represent the forgotten majority.

“We represent people routinely, consistently, underestimated, people from outside London, people who don’t buy into the elite consensus.”

He added: “What is going to happen is this movement is going to inherit the same realignment that just put Donald Trump back in the White House.”

He used his speech to criticise both Labour and the new leader of the Conservatives, Kemi Badenoch.

He criticised Ms Badenoch for having never said anything “meaningful” on immigration and ruling out leaving the European Convention on Human Rights; and insisted she would not win seats in the "red wall" or Wales.

