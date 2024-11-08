Wales Women head coach Ioan Cunningham leaves role in wake of contract chaos

Wales Women head coach Ioan Cunningham has left his role in the wake of contract chaos.

The Welsh Rugby Union said he has left by mutual agreement after three years in charge.

It comes after revelations that contractual discussions for the senior women's team descended into chaos earlier this year, since prompting a review and WRU apology.

In September, the governing body announced that 37 of its elite women's players had signed fresh professional contracts, stating the deal was one of the most lucrative in the women’s game, but the manner in which the negotiations was conducted has come under the spotlight, with the squad set a three-hour deadline by the WRU executive to sign new deals or risk being pulled from matches, which in turn would have jeopardised the team’s qualification for next year’s Rugby World Cup.

The executive has since apologised to the board for this and accepted it was an error, with the WRU board meeting on Tuesday, 7 November, to consider the soon-to-be-published review into what went wrong.

While the WRU has accepted it failed at various stages of the process, WRU chair Richard Collier-Keywood has refuted allegations of sexism.

As for Wales Women's next head coach, Welsh rugby's governing body said it will "now begin the process to appoint a new head coach in earnest as it continues to separately address issues raised by a recent review".

A successor who "gives the Wales squad the very best chance of success in the short, medium and long term" will be appointed ahead of next year's Women's Six Nations, which kicks off in March.

It will be followed by the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup being staged in England next August and September.

Cunningham said: "We have made some significant progress and there are many achievements to be proud of in terms of squad development. In particular, reaching the quarter-finals of the 2021 Rugby World Cup (played in 2022), and third place finishes in both the 2022 and the 2023 Six Nations, where a top three placing enabled us to qualify for the top tier WXV1 tournament.

"But the time is now right for someone new to take the helm and I wish the new regime and everyone involved in this elite programme all the very best for the future."

WRU chief executive Abi Tierney said: "We would like to formally thank Ioan Cunningham for his contribution to the senior international women’s game in Wales over the last three seasons.

"Ioan has been in charge for the transition of the team from amateur to professional status and led the side to a first ever win over Australia this year after seeing them finish third in Six Nations 2023 and reach WXV1 in the autumn of that year.

"We are in the early stages of professionalism in the senior women’s game, there are challenges which we are addressing with determination and vigour, but our dedication to this integral part of our game is unwavering.

"The women’s and girls’ game remains a priority for Welsh rugby and is a key part of our new strategy for the game in Wales."

WRU chair Richard Collier-Keywood said: "I have reflected on the events of the last few weeks and we are pleased that the players have felt able to discuss their understandable concerns with the Board and senior leadership directly.

"Whilst it has not been easy to hear, nor easy for the players to say, the fact that they have come forward to talk about longstanding issues indicates that much needed change is underway.

"Actions speak louder than words in terms of change and we are looking forward to publishing the full report later this month and explaining the further actions we will take to respond to the recommendations and ensure improvements are delivered."