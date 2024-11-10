Wales V Fiji: Gatland's side suffer record-equalling tenth successive defeat

Wales have opened their Autumn International Series with a record-equalling tenth successive defeat.

Warren Gatland's men lost by 24 points to 19 against Fiji at the Principality Stadium this afternoon (Sunday, 10 November).

Gatland has overseen nine successive Test match defeats, with Wales only having lost 10 in a row once before during the 2002-03 season.

Wales led 14-3 through a try from debutant wing Blair Murray and a penalty try, plus one Gareth Anscombe conversion, but Fiji – inspired by fly-half Caleb Muntz – were not to be denied a famous triumph.

Play Brightcove video

Wales flanker Taine Plumtree discussed housemate Blair Murray's first cap ahead of the game on Sunday (10 November).

Muntz amassed 19 points through a try, four penalties and conversion, while centre Josua Tuisova also crossed, with an Ellis Bevan touchdown for Wales proving too little, too late.

Despite having wing Semi Radradra sent off for a dangerous tackle midway through the first half, World Rugby’s 20-minute red-card trial meant Fiji were able to replace him early in the second period.

Fiji narrowly lost a 2023 World Cup thriller when the countries last met, but this will be their first win in the Welsh capital, with Wales' last Test triumph a 43-19 World Cup pool-stage victory over Georgia.

Since then, they have finished bottom of the Six Nations without a win, as well as losing to Australia (twice), South Africa and Argentina.

Australia, impressive conquerors of England on Saturday, are next up for Wales on Sunday (17 November), followed by world champions South Africa, suggesting no immediate end in sight to a demoralising results sequence.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…