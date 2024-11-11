Around 100 firefighters tackle Abergavenny fire as homes evacuated

Around 100 firefighters tackled a fire in Abergavenny overnight, which saw residents evacuated from their homes.

Police and fire crews were called to reports of a fire at the back of The Magic Cottage Charity Shop on Frogmore Street at around 8.30pm on Sunday, 10 November.

The fire caused extensive damage to the building, which caused the collapse of the first and second floors, along with the roof.

A number of residents spent the night at a leisure centre before being allowed back into their homes. There have been no reported injuries.

People have been urged to avoid the area while the cordon remains in place and to keep doors and windows closed due to smoke.

In a statement, Gwent Police said: "Update [on the] fire in Frogmore Street, Abergavenny. We received a report of a fire at the back of The Magic Cottage Charity Shop at around 8.35pm.

"Crews from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene dealing with the fire.

"A number of nearby houses are being evacuated. No injuries have been reported.

"A cordon is in place which covers Frogmore Street, Regent Street, Princes Street and Baker Street. The cordon is in place as a safety precaution and will be for some time.

"Abergavenny Leisure Centre in Old Hereford Road has been set up as a reception centre for those impacted.

"We remain at the scene with emergency service colleagues and ask the public to continue to avoid the area. Residents in the area outside of the cordon are urged to ensure all window and doors are closed due to the smoke.

"The public are thanked for their patience while we deal with this incident."

Fire crews were at the scene on Monday morning. Credit: Media Wales

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "[We] can confirm that at 2033 hours on 10 November 2024, crews were mobilised to reports of a fire at The Magic Cottage Charity Shop in Abergavenny.

"At the height of the incident there were 14 fire engines, 4 water bowsers, 2 aerial appliances and a high volume pump used to control the fire, with approximately 100 firefighters at the scene.

"South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were supported by crews from Mid and West Wales, Hereford and Worcester and Gloucester Fire and Rescue Services.

"Crews took several hours to bring the incident under control and currently remain on scene working closely with the police and our partner agencies.

"The fire has caused extensive damage to the building causing a collapse to the first and second floors, and roof of the building, and crews working arduously to prevent further spread to neighbouring properties. A number of nearby properties were evacuated and there are no reports of any injuries.

"Cordons remain in place within the vicinity of the incident, and we ask the public to continue to avoid the area. We would like to express our best wishes to the businesses affected by the fire and we will endeavour to allow the area to return to business as usual as soon as practically possible.

"We will work closely with GWP CSI to determine the cause, origin and to understand how the fire developed, and until a thorough fire investigation has been carried out we are unable to confirm any of these details.

"The public are thanked for their patience while we continue to deal with this incident."