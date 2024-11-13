Businesses who were left "shaken up" after a fire destroyed a number of buildings in Abergavenny town centre have thanked the local community for their support.Police and fire crews were called to reports of a fire at the back of The Magic Cottage Charity Shop, a grade II listed building, formerly the Richard’s Department Store, on Frogmore Street at around 8:30pm on Sunday 10 November.

The fire caused extensive damage to the building, which led to the collapse of the first and second floors, along with the roof.One of the businesses most badly affected is Cable News, which is next door to The Magic Cottage.

Paul Cable, 66, owns the business on Frogmore Street but has seen it “absolutely destroyed” in the blaze.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said that crews were mobilised to reports of a fire at The Magic Cottage Charity Shop in Abergavenny.

Mr Cable was in his office above the shop that overlooked the car parks of both premises on Sunday evening when he noticed what he described as a “horrible, pungent plastic smell”.

Looking out of the window, he saw some white smoke rising up the side of a trailer in the car park, which is used to store donations for the charity shop. He then heard a bang and saw an orange flame rise up one end of the building and called 999.“I didn’t know what to think, it’s not often you’re put in these positions. Nothing prepares you for it. I just came down and out,” he said.

“By the time I was on the street, there was a crowd of people watching the huge flames. The damage to my building is absolute. There’s no roof. It might have to come down.

"All throughout the night there were huge amounts of firefighters and they even had to get extra water from the river."Mr Cable said he felt "shaken up" by the incident.

"I’m numb at the heartfelt reaction I’m getting from people too", he continued.

"But I’m looking forward to the future.”

He wanted to reassure customers that service would be back as usual tomorrow and customers could expect to receive their papers. Cable News is hoping to re-open in the unit next to Emily’s Tea Room.Even though his Santa suit was damaged in the fire, Mr Cable will also be returning as Father Christmas to turn on the Christmas lights in the town on Saturday. Numerous locals offered to help find him a new one. “They can’t get rid of me yet," he laughed.Lucy Hywel, who owns That’s Lovely That and is also chair of the local chamber of trades, was another of the business owners cleaning up in the aftermath of the fire.

While her business was not damaged, she is unable to open due to the cordon in place.She had been away over the weekend but rushed back to the shop when she realised how serious the fire was.

She said: “It just took hold. I was here until 3:30am just watching the embers come over my building and the car park, worrying if they were going to take.”

Credit: Media Wales

While she was relieved that her business was physically unscathed, she said there was a lot of worry from business owners about the impact closures might have on them.“The fire brigade and the police have been amazing", she explained.

"But now things are settling down, the businesses want to re-open but we are getting very little communication. The businesses that haven’t been affected by the fire, but are impacted by closures, are worried sick because we’re going into Christmas time and this is the time businesses make their money that carries them into next year.

"We know there might be bad news in terms of closure, but we want to know as soon as possible so that we can prepare. Even if we don’t want to hear it, we can work with it.“We’re an amazing town. We will be back and continue the great business. But at the minute, there is worry and the lack of information is frustrating. It’s things like, who is going to pay for the windows to be cleaned?"Like Mr Cable, she emphasised that the community support had been "amazing". Gwent Police said that no injuries have been reported at this time, adding: "The fire service is currently investigating the cause of the fire, and our officers are working with them. Anyone with any information about the fire is asked to call 101, or direct message us on social media, quoting 2400375539."

