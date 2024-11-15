Play Brightcove video

Bodycam footage of Darren Brown's arrest from South Wales Police

A former Bridgend town councillor has been jailed after stabbing his wife three times.

Darren Brown, 35, was convicted of attempted murder by a jury at at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.

Brown was separated from his wife but remained living in the same property. On 10 July 2023 the two were arguing when he went downstairs and took a knife from the kitchen.

He returned upstairs and whilst his wife was trying to settle the baby down, he stabbed her twice in the back.

The victim managed to get to the bathroom and lock the door but Brown kicked the door so hard it came off its hinges.

The victim was then stabbed a third time to the back.

Brown also attempted to stab her in the neck and telling her to stab him and that they would ‘go together’.

She was taken to hospital where it was discovered she had sustained a punctured lung.

She has since made a full recovery.

Initially, Darren Brown said it was his wife who had the knife and he tried to take it off her, during which she was injured.

He later pleaded guilty at court to wounding with intent but denied attempted murder.

However, he was convicted of the offence following trial, after the jury had heard all the evidence.

During police searches of the address, it became evident that, despite no previous reports, Brown had subjected the victim to years of controlling behaviour.

There were locks on the exterior of every door in the house and evidence that there had been internal CCTV cameras.

One camera was hidden under the bedside table in the victim’s bedroom and left active.

Investigations found that this camera, which included audio, had recorded the attack on the victim as well as the aftermath.

Hannah West of the CPS said: “This was a shocking and violent attack. Darren Brown deliberately obtained the knife and brought it upstairs with him, using it when the victim was at her most vulnerable.

Darren Brown during his arrest by South Wales Police Credit: South Wales Police

“Any one of the wounds could have been fatal and the evidence we presented to the jury demonstrated Brown’s intention was to kill his wife.“It is difficult to imagine how terrifying this must have been for the victim. Our thoughts remain with her and we hope she can take comfort from knowing her husband has been brought to justice for this appalling attack.”

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Owain Morrison said: “This was a sustained attack which sought to take the life of Corrine Brown.

"The audio recording proved crucial evidence in the case as it corroborated the victim’s account and a number of key facts that she had mentioned during her interview could be heard on the recording, including the suspect kicking the bathroom door through after the victim had sought refuge there.

Darren Brown at Bridgend Police Station following his arrest Credit: South Wales Police

“Today’s sentencing shows that we, as a force, will relentlessly pursue those who perpetrate violence against women and girls and bring them to justice.”

In a statement read to the court Ms Brown said: “I suffer flashbacks and nightmares and can still feel pain when Darren stabbed me.

"I know Darren was hurting. But I didn’t deserve what he did to me. He could have walked away got help. Instead he stabbed me a third time and left me for dead.

"Luckily the children are too young to understand what happened. One day I will have to explain to them that their father tried to kill me. I didn’t rob Darren of his future and time with his children.

"He did that.” Ms Brown added her children have kept her going “throughout this horrible time”.

Darren Brown was sentenced to 18 years and was given an indefinite restraining order to protect his victim.